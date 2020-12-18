Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

  • Updated

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.