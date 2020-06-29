Hot, humid weather may be stressful this afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service has issued the following Special Weather Statement for the Quad-City region.

It reads:

"The combination of afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees and dew point temperatures well into the 70s will produce heat index-values between 95 and 100 degrees. This could prove stressful if you are working outdoors in the sun.

"Clouds developing today northwest of a line from Fairfield to Iowa City to Dubuque may take the edge off the heat and provide limited relief.

"If you are outdoors this afternoon and evening, be sure to hydrate well. Light colored, loose fitting clothing is best choice in helping stay cool if you are active outdoors."

