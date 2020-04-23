Hot Rod Power Tour rescheduled for August

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Because of the unprecedented events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the 26th annual Hot Rod Power Tour has been moved to August 23-29.

The event will be in Davenport at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Friday, August 28.

The event was originally to be held in June.

The Hot Rod Power Tour team will continue to monitor state and federal public health guidelines and requirements through August and will make further decisions as needed about the tour in response to public safety surrounding COVID-19.

Hot Rod Power Tour stops will include:

• KICKOFF on Sunday, Aug. 23: Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio (New Date)

• Monday, Aug. 24: National Trail Raceway, Hebron, Ohio (New Date / New Venue)

• Tuesday, Aug. 25: Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis (New Date / New Venue)

• Wednesday, Aug. 26: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill. (New Date)

• Thursday, Aug. 27: University of Illinois - State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill. (New Date)

• Friday, Aug. 28: Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport, Iowa (New Date)