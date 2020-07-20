Hottest ticket in the Quad-Cities: Channel Cat I-74 tours

Two more dates are being added to the lineup for the popular Channel Cat water taxi tours that take passengers into the Interstate 74 bridge work zone on the Mississippi River.

The first four tours sold out, and only a dozen seats remain for one of the recently added Sept. 10 tours.

Operated by River Action and MetroLink, the Channel Cat now is scheduled to have six tours that will take passengers directly into the watery work zone upstream of the current Interstate 74 spans.

The noon to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. tours on Sept. 9 and 11 sold out, so two were added for Sept. 10, and the early tour also has sold out, said Philip Tunnicliff of River Action.

"The narrator for all of the tours will be a representative drawn from a short list approved by the I-74 Bridge Project (team)," he said Monday. "The narrator will change, depending on who is available during this phase of the I-74 Bridge Project."

Iowa DOT project manager Danielle Alvarez has supplied narration for previous years' tours, which have been popular offerings. Eight tours were offered last year, but the bridge construction is in a critical phase, Tunnicliff said, so the availability of expert narrators is limited.