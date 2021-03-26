House GOP leader to visit Davenport as Iowa’s 2nd District race sparks national debate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hart is challenging those results, arguing that 22 ballots were legally cast in the district but not counted because of errors by election workers. Had the 22 ballots been tallied, Hart argues she would have won by nine votes.

McCarthy and other Republicans have accused the Hart campaign of using Democrats’ narrow House majority to change the election’s outcome, and that House Democrats are using the investigation as a partisan power grab to "steal" the seat and pad their five-vote majority.

Hart’s campaign argues the contest is the proper avenue for Congress to fulfill its duty and ensure that all Iowa voters have their voices heard and uphold voters' constitutional right to have their legal ballots counted.

Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress has the express authority to judge the "elections and returns" of its members.

Republicans have criticized Hart for not challenging the election results in Iowa courts before asking Congress to resolve the issue under a 1969 federal law.