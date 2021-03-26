House GOP leader to visit Davenport as Iowa’s 2nd District race sparks national debate

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will stop in Davenport Wednesday alongside Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Details of the visit were still being finalized. Both will tour a COVID-19 vaccination site in the area, where Miller-Meeks, a licensed physician who operated a private ophthalmology practice and a former Iowa public health director, plans to administer a few vaccines, according to her office.
"As I have said before, I believe that the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and I encourage everyone who would like one to get one as soon as they become eligible," Miller-Meeks said in a statement.
McCarthy's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
The stop comes amid a growing and heated national debate over Democrat Rita Hart’s challenge of Iowa’s historically close 2nd Congressional District election, which could color the 2022 mid-term elections.
A handful of moderate House Democrats in competitive districts have expressed reservations at the prospect of the Democratically-controlled House reversing a state-certified election and unseating Miller-Meeks.
Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, was seated as a new member of Congress in January, pending the outcome of a House panel's review of Hart's election challenge. Hart, of Wheatland, lost to Miller-Meeks by six votes out of nearly 400,000 after a bipartisan panel of state officials certified the election results following a district-wide recount in all 24 counties.
Hart is challenging those results, arguing that 22 ballots were legally cast in the district but not counted because of errors by election workers. Had the 22 ballots been tallied, Hart argues she would have won by nine votes.
McCarthy and other Republicans have accused the Hart campaign of using Democrats’ narrow House majority to change the election’s outcome, and that House Democrats are using the investigation as a partisan power grab to "steal" the seat and pad their five-vote majority.
Hart’s campaign argues the contest is the proper avenue for Congress to fulfill its duty and ensure that all Iowa voters have their voices heard and uphold voters' constitutional right to have their legal ballots counted.
Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress has the express authority to judge the "elections and returns" of its members.
Republicans have criticized Hart for not challenging the election results in Iowa courts before asking Congress to resolve the issue under a 1969 federal law.
Hart’s campaign has argued she did not do so because Iowa statute does not offer enough time for a sufficient appeal process, and that the state’s recount procedures are insufficient.
On Friday, Iowa Republican U.S. Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst joined Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, in a letter to businesses that pulled political donations over Republican members of Congress who voted against certifying Biden's 2020 victory, urging them to "apply the same standard" and "publicly condemn the actions of the Democrats who are seeking to overturn the state-certified election."
Pelosi and other Democrats contend Hart’s challenge of the certified result in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District is wholly different from former President Donald Trump’s attempts to toss out millions of votes in key swing states and overturn a presidential election he decisively lost, based on unfounded accusations of widespread fraud that led to a deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Hart is not alleging fraud. Instead, her campaign and attorneys argues they have raised specific, credible allegations, with sworn affidavits from voters, that enough validly cast ballots were wrongly excluded in the certified totals to reverse the election's outcome.
"These are real Iowans who followed the law," Hart's campaign said in a previous statement.