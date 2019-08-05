The closure of North Houser Street (Lucas to Hershey) in Muscatine is wrapping up its second week, and City of Muscatine project managers remain optimistic that the area known as Houser Hill will be reopened before the start of school.
Work in the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project is proceeding on two fronts as KMA Excavating continues underground work from Chestnut towards Linn, and KE Flatwork, Inc., has been paving between Cedar and Chestnut, according to a news release from Muscatine.
Saw cutting of the areas marked for repair on North Houser Street is nearly complete. The prime contractor, Heuer Construction, anticipated pouring the concrete patches in the southbound lane Monday.
Tiling on the east side of the street is nearly complete. Next will be pouring concrete patches in the northbound lane.
Tiling on the west side of the street will be completed as part of the West Side Trail Project to connect the Kent Stein Park trailhead with the trail in Discovery Park. Tiling was needed on both sides of the street to prevent water from the various springs along the right-of-way from flowing onto the pavement, and damaging the pavement.
The Iowa Department of Transportation will award the Westside Trail Project at its Aug. 20 bid opening. Construction is tentatively scheduled to start Sept. 30.
City project managers are anticipating 8th Street from Cedar to Chestnut will be reopened to traffic within the next 10 days. KE Flatwork, Inc., was working on the Sycamore Street connectors with 8th Street on Friday, leaving the connector with Cedar along with sidewalks and driveways in the 200 block of East 8th to finish.
Repaving of Sycamore Street from 7th to 8th has been accomplished including sidewalks, driveways, and back-filling behind the curb.
Barricades at the Chestnut and 7th Street intersection are expected to be pulled back to the entrances to the No. 7 alley next week as KE Flatwork, Inc., begins to prepare Iowa Avenue from 7th to 8th for repaving. Work on sidewalks and driveways in the 100 block of East 8th will be completed in the next two weeks, weather permitting, with the contractor tentatively scheduled to have 8th Street from Cedar through the Iowa intersection open by Sept. 2.
Uphill on West 8th Street, KMA excavating began installation of the sanitary sewer line from Chestnut west toward Linn Street. Storm sewer and water line work also needs to be accomplished up to Pine Street before that intersection is closed to traffic. Tentatively, the Pine Street intersection will be closed sometime next week.