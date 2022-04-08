How a $650,000 grant from Wells Fargo will help Scott County residents facing eviction

Scott County renters facing eviction will receive on-site legal representation and rental assistance as part of an initiative by Iowa Legal Aid to prevent tens of thousands of low-income tenants from becoming homeless in six Iowa counties.

Wells Fargo this week announced a $650,000 grant to support and grow Iowa Legal Aid's eviction diversion program, which provides "help desks" in six county courthouses across the state, including Scott County.

The project works with tenants and landlords to pay past-due rent, often without the need to petition the court to issue an eviction, according to a news release from Iowa Legal Aid. The project’s volunteer lawyers also work with tenants to address any legal issues that may be reducing their income, such as benefits denial, unlawful garnishments or unpaid child support, the release states.

Legal aid officials said the eviction crisis precipitated by the global COVID-19 pandemic has had a disparate impact on women, people with disabilities and communities of color. Groups that face inequities that have been exacerbated during the pandemics by school closures and layoffs in the retail and hospitality sectors, according to Iowa Legal Aid.

"At Wells Fargo we believe it is our responsibility as a corporate citizen to use our resources to help support key housing programs such as the Eviction Diversion Program to ensure that those at a disadvantage have proper legal representation and the opportunity to stay in their homes," Micah Kiel, vice president of Iowa community relations for Wells Fargo, said in the release.

The grant from Wells Fargo will support and expand the help desk in Scott County, where Iowa Legal Aid partners with Quad Cities Open Network. Other project supporters include the Salvation Army, Hubbell Waterman Foundation, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Quad Cities Bank & Trust, Regional Development Authority, Scott County Regional Authority, United Way of the Quad Cities and volunteer attorneys, according to the release.

