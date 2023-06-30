Coming off LGBTQ+ Pride and "Beautiful in Your Own Skin" Month and moving into Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, one organization is working to promote personal pride and love in the Quad-Cities.

How About HOPE (Helping Others & Providing Encouragement) will place the spotlight on community members wanting to honor and celebrate themselves with a variety show this weekend, filled with acts, activities and drawings.

"We're just having an event to showcase people's talents, help improve people's confidence ...," How About HOPE President Simone Collins said. "Just having a space for people to feel good about themselves."

The "Beautiful in Your Own Skin" Variety Show will take place 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Clock Inc., 4102 46th Ave., Rock Island. Collins said in addition to the half-dozen scheduled acts, including spoken-word poetry and speakers, the charitable organization would have an open mic, activities for the crowd and raffles where people would have the chance to win a free car detailing, photography session and other items.

She hopes to see someone with a career in hair or makeup take up the open mic and talk about how taking care of physical appearance can help with mental health and confidence, and to have others in the community who may not have had the bravery to sign up see people participate and decide to showcase a skill or passion of their own.

Founded in 2015 by then-Rock Island resident and 2018 Miss Iowa Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, How About HOPE's mission is to destigmatize and normalize conversations around mental health and suicide. It accomplishes this mission through advocacy, awareness and artistic expression.

Having worked with Clock Inc. Executive Director Chase Norris before, Collins said the organization's space and mission are perfect for an event like this.

"Clock Inc. is a space about promoting people being comfortable with themselves, so it's perfect," Collins said.

Past talent and variety shows put on by How About HOPE have garnered a packed house, and Collins hopes for that pattern to continue this weekend.

Like most How About HOPE events, the variety show is free to attend, but the nonprofit is implementing a suggested $5 donation to go toward relief for victims of the collapse of The Davenport building.

July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, Collins said, an important time to raise awareness of the fact that minority communities have less access to mental health care, less education on the subject of mental health and are given less grace when suffering from mental health problems.

There is often a stigma surrounding seeking mental health care as well, she said, and How About HOPE works to show people that it's not wrong or weak to seek the care you need.

"Minority groups have gone through a lot of trauma, like individual trauma plus just trauma of being Black or Hispanic or in the LGBTQ community, and so we deserve treatment as well," Collins said.