Four years ago this summer, about 20 people met in Davenport to plot how to get more native plants growing in the ditches of Scott County's secondary roads.
The goal was environmental, and seven individuals put up a total of $33,200 of their own money over a three-year to get the program started. Native plants, they said, would provide habitat to help make up for that being lost to development, the plants' deep roots would stem erosion and the blooms would be pollinator-friendly.
Next week the public can hear a progress report when Brian Burkholder, Scott County's roadside vegetation specialist, will give two identical presentations on a program that goes by the jaw-breaking name of Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management.
He'll speak from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Ave. Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave., and from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at First Presbyterian Church, 200 S. 12th St., LeClaire. His presentation is the the monthly forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.
His talk will highlight what's been done, including his own hiring in June of 2017 to oversee the native plants push. The county also has:
• Conducted an inventory of the plants already growing along its roads. A consultant found that about 90 non-native species covered about 95 percent of the ditches, but he also was heartened by the number of natives he found — 259 species.
• Purchased a $54,000 hydroseeder, a machine that is pulled behind a truck to plant native seeds quickly. (Burkholder also wrote a grant request for $24,000 that was approved by the Living Roadway Trust Fund to help pay for the seeder.)
• Developed web pages that allow one to search for information about roadside plants by address, ecosystem or species, and also let one locate remnant native prairie.
• Developed an "Adopt a Prairie" program in which landowners can sign up to have their ditches planted in natives. So far, 24 people has signed up.
Burkholder also will discuss goals. "I'd like to see 50 percent natives planted in the rights of way," he said. Regardless of whether that can be achieved, "I like to set my sights high."
In addition to overseeing native plants, Burkholder's job includes brush control, erosion control, spraying noxious weeds such as Canada and musk thistle, education and outreach, grant writing and mapping the roadsides. The county has about 564 miles of roads, which are all the gravel and paved roads that are not maintained by the state or a city.
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service biologist Jessica Bolser bands and examines a Indigo Bunting captured at the Ralph W. Martin Conservation Area in the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve during a "bio blitz" study of plants and wildlife near Andalusia, Illinois Saturday June 24, 2017.
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service biologist Jessica Bolser, center, bands and examines a bird captured on Saturday at the Ralph W. Martin Conservation Area in the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve during a "bio blitz" study of wildlife near Andalusia, Ill. The organization Guardians of the Prairie and Forest organized the"bio blitz.” During the “blitz,” scientists and graduate students from Illinois and Iowa colleges and universities went to the area to find and identify as many plant, mammal, insect, bird, amphibian and reptile species as possible as part of a formal inventory of animals. Event organizers also had the goal of educating the public, especially children, on the value and importance of Quad-City-area habitats and biodiversity.
