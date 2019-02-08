Quad-City hospitals are reporting some injuries from the icy weather this week.
Genesis Health System spokesman Craig Cooper said Genesis East had two patients come in from motor vehicle collisions, and five who had fallen. Two suffered fractures in the fall. Genesis West and Silvis Genesis emergency departments reported two slip-and-fall patients at each facility.
Bailey Sullivan, spokesman for UnityPoint Health, said its campuses had fewer than 20 weather-related injuries reported.
To avoid slips and falls, Sullivan recommends allowing extra time to get from place to place to avoid hurrying, to avoid carrying heavy bags or purses while walking and to take small steps to keep your balance centered.
Cooper also had tips on what footwear to wear to avoid slips and falls. Footwear that fits properly and that supplies traction are recommended. "Rubber remains grippy in colder temperatures, while polyurethane gets harder and more slippery on ice in colder temperatures. Shoes with leather soles are among the most slippery."