Many downtown Rock Island streets will close at 5 p.m. Friday as preparations begin for the 25th annual Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix powered by Mediacom kart races this weekend.
People who are staying downtown after 5 p.m. Friday should move their cars to streets that are not affected by the race course. Police officers will be on hand to help enforce the street closings, and cars left on posted streets after 5 p.m. may be towed.
The kart races through the streets of The District also will affect car and bus routes in that area.
Traffic westbound into Rock Island from Moline on 4th Avenue will be detoured onto 1st or 7th avenues at 24th Street. Access to local businesses will remain open.
Traffic coming into the downtown on 17th Street will be detoured at 5th Avenue. In addition, 18th, 19th and 20th streets will be closed between 1st and 5th avenues, and 17th Street will be closed between 3rd and 5th avenues. Closed between 17th and 20th streets will be 2nd, 3rd and 4th avenues.
Police officers will be on duty throughout the weekend, including overnight, to make sure road closings are observed.
Roads will remain closed at night. People coming to The District for nighttime entertainment are encouraged to use 1st Avenue.
Bus routes to and from the Metro transit station at 2nd Avenue and 20th Street will remain unchanged until 5 p.m. Friday, at which time the station will close. A temporary transfer point until end of business Sunday will be at 4th Avenue between 13th and 14th streets.
No public parking lots in Rock Island will be closed. However, access to the parking garage will be available only on 6th Street via 3rd Avenue.
Private parking lots to be used as pit areas for racers include the former Bituminous Insurance, the former Argus building, the former Goodyear/Bell Service, the former Zimmerman used car lot, and the U.S. Bank at 18th Street and 4th Avenue.
From west of the race course on 15th Street, turn east at 3rd Avenue to access the parking garage, Holiday Inn and racetrack.
Racing action will run from 8 a.m. to late afternoon Saturday and from 8:30 a.m. until the end of racing on Sunday. Admission is free. Roads will reopen to normal traffic by Monday morning.