Two of the towers of the old Interstate 74 bridge are to be blown up early Sunday, and many in the Quad-Cities are eager to witness the historic event.

The blue/green towers on the eastbound (Illinois-bound) span are being rigged with explosives so they can be dropped into the river. The massive pieces of felled steel ultimately will be recovered from the Mississippi River and loaded by crane onto barges for disposal.

Weather permitting, demolition contractor Helm Group will use controlled explosives to remove the suspension cables and towers, beginning as early as 7 a.m. Early-morning temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s, and early forecasts show no precipitation is expected until later in the day.

Pedestrians and cyclists will not be permitted access to the pedestrian path on the new I-74 bridge for about 24 hours beginning Saturday evening, according to an online update on the project, and local law enforcement will monitor the entrances.

Sections of the Bettendorf riverfront also will be restricted, including Leach Park, the riverfront path and the parking lot adjacent to the new bridge. The Isle Hotel and Casino and businesses along State Street will be accessible.

The new I-74 bridge will be closed to vehicles for approximately one hour Sunday morning, and traffic will be routed to other river crossings.

Good areas to watch the demolition safely include the riverfront bike path downstream of the bridges — to the west of the restricted areas (see map). Upstream, spectators can see the bridges from the riverfront bike path near the Isle of Capri.

Spectators should wear comfortable walking shoes as nearby parking will be limited.

For those who wish to watch the demolition from the comfort of home, project webcams livestreaming the bridge can be accessed at qctimes.com and qconline.com.

The main navigation channel of the river will be closed for approximately 24 hours beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday, and areas outside the main navigation channel will close for up to 72 hours.

“Safety is our utmost priority during the demolition process. We ask the public, including boaters, to be cautious and avoid the restricted area during this critical operation,” Chris Snyder, project manager for Helm Group, said in a news release. “By respecting the safety measures in place, we can ensure the well-being of everyone involved and complete the process quickly and efficiently. We appreciate the understanding and support of the community.”