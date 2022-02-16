How will Iowa lawmakers affect your wallet, family or business in 2022? Lean more Saturday

Scott County lawmakers will gather Saturday for a forum to discuss and answer questions about legislation advancing in the Iowa General Assembly.

The League of United Latin American Citizens Council 10 and NAACP will host the second of four Scott County legislative forums from 10:30 a.m. to noon at LULAC's facility at 4224 Ricker Hill Road in Davenport.

Scott County residents can attend both in-person and remotely via Zoom, and can meet individually with legislators prior to the forum during a scheduled reception from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

For more information, including attending by Zoom, go to the Scott County Legislative Forum Facebook page at www.facebook.com/scottcountylegislativeforum.

Former Iowa Senator and Scott County Supervisor Maggie Tinsman convened the group of six local nonprofit organizations to bring bipartisan candidate forums back to Scott County.

"The purpose of the forums is to ask questions of our Iowa legislators — both Republican and Democrat senators and representatives about issues of concern to us. Our goal is to encourage courteous civil discourse. We urge attendees to be respectful of all legislators as well as of those asking questions or listening to the discussion," Tinsman stated in a news release.

Each forum will be held in person with a live virtual option. Scott County residents may attend and ask questions at the forums.

The forum schedule:

• Feb. 19: 10-10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.-noon at LULAC. Host: LULAC and NAACP.

• March 19: 10-10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.-noon at North Scott High School. Host: ISEA, WIN (Working Iowa Neighbors).

• April 9: 10-10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.-noon at AEA Bettendorf. Host: AAUW.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.