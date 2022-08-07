Huckleberry's celebrating 30 years in downtown Rock Island

Jon Keim's first cooking job was as a sous chef to his mother.

Well, not quite a job. Being one of five children, he grew up cooking at home. It just came with the territory. At 16, he landed his first professional cooking job at Happy Joe's.

Fourteen years later, he was ready to start his own business.

"I always knew I would be in business for myself," he said. "And I always loved cooking."

Keim is celebrating 30 years at his restaurant, The Original Huckleberry's Great Pizza and Calzones, a staple in downtown Rock Island. The building at 223 18th Street was not originally a restaurant. Keim and his crew tore down walls to get to its original brick interior and build a kitchen in the back.

"We literally had to start from scratch, but that gave us a chance to own it," he said. "We went around 360. The whole gambit. But, it was exciting."

The location was also the inspiration for the restaurant's name. With the river boats in site, Keim felt it was a fit, but he also reached back into history for some inspiration.

Queen Victoria was not keen on mincemeat pies, but the royal baker constantly made them anyway. She asked him to find an alternative, and he began making huckleberry pies instead. Because the huckleberry is what changed the future of pie, he found inspiration.

"Maybe we change the way pizza is and maybe we put our own spin on it. Either way, we made it work," he said.

Keim said people are spending less time together bonding. He's sought to create food that is inviting and makes people want to gather.

The pandemic and labor shortage have closed the restaurant's dining room, but Keim said the restaurant has adapted. Huckleberry's is open from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday for carry-out. Keim hopes to re-open his brick-and-mortar store soon.

"We're really rebuilding and in a way where we will have a nice uptick in business, and we will embrace that," he said. "I hope it keeps going."