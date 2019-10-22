MOLINE — HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan remembered when he was a kid. He knew what he and his friends would do from time to time with paint.
“We used to see how big of a piece of paint we could peel off the window sill,” he said while kicking off National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (Oct. 20-26) Tuesday at Moline’s City Hall. “That probably wasn’t the smartest thing to do.”
Galvan posed for pictures and received a proclamation from Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman.
But what the brief afternoon press conference was mainly about was creating awareness of HUD’s lead abatement program for low-income housing units.
Galvan announced that $2.4 million is available in grant funding awarded last December for homes in the Illinois Quad Cities Healthy Homes Coalition which consists of Rock Island, Moline, East Moline and Silvis entire cities, The Rock Island County Health Department and Project Now.
In addition, HUD has awarded $314 million nationally to state and local government agencies for lead hazard reduction and healthy homes hazards and $2 million to research organizations and additional millions to six tribal communities and to research.
“We do this because approximately 3.6 million families have young children who live in homes contaminated with lead-based paint hazards,” Galvan said, speaking of the entire United States. “Children and their families living in older, unassisted housing face the greatest risk of lead poisoning.
“We want to make sure that we focus more public attention to lead poisoning prevention.”
Galvan was also in town to celebrate the first home in Moline that has already completed the current lead abatement program
So far, 71 homes in Moline, 50 in Rock Island, 15 in East Moline and 10 in Silvis have signed up. In most cases, they will receive a grant anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 for the abatement work to be done by contractors who bid on it.
But more families can still sign up for the 42-month program that has just gotten under way, said K.J. Whitley, community development program manager for the city of Moline and lead program manager for the grant.
To that end, Whitley and her representatives will be in the District Thursday night for Fright Night, handing out applications,and will be at the MLK Center Rock Island Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Moline’s City Hall Nov. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m.
To be eligible, a family of four must have an income no greater than $58,150 and have children under the age of 6 or the mother be pregnant.
Another key is the house must be built before 1978.
The entire process from application to completion of the abatement might only take one to two months.
“They submit their application,” Whitley said. “I do a review of their income and make sure their house was built before 1978, make sure they are eligible for the program. After that I assign it to one of our lead risk assessors. They will go out there and do what I call lead inspection /risk assessment.
“From that, they will develop a scope of work. Contractors will bid on it and we have what we call pre-construction meeting.
“We sign documents,” she concluded. “We talk about a begin date and end date, make relocation plans and then we move forward.”
The reason kids under the age of 6 are the most affected may be their curiosity.
“They are the most affected because they have a lot of hand-to-mouth action, “Whitley said. “They crawl on the floor. They hang in the window sill playing, looking outside the majority of the time; that's where you are seeing the lead dust in the window and the window sills. And then it falls on the floor when you open up the window.”
This is Whitley’s third time running the program. She believes it’s very valuable and has already likely helped more than 300 families in the area.
“It’s an investment into our children’s future as part of our health,” Whitley said. “It’s an economic investment for other opportunities for contractors to have a livelihood.
It’s also an investment into our existing housing stock.”