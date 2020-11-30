Huey enforced ag preservation, did a lot of explaining

"I found it to be really quite remarkable both for the support by the public and its strictness," he said.

Through the years, he has found that "most landowners and farmers (are) very supportive of our ag preservation land use policies, but sometimes not quite so enthusiastic how it applies to plans for their land," he said with a bit of humor.

Another surprise for Huey was that "it wasn't until my second or third day on the job that I found out that farmers were exempt from zoning and building codes," he said.

Those are all things he learned and, in turn, explained to others — the public, the planning and zoning commission, the zoning board of adjustment and the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

Explaining the ins and outs of the law and getting people to understand it is a major part of his position and "I think he's done a masterful job," Tony Knobbe, a Scott County supervisor, said.

Huey "presented the facts and only the facts," Knobbe said.

If the board wanted a recommendation or even an opinion, Huey would give it, "but he was always accepting of what we decided, and he implemented it.