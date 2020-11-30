Huey enforced ag preservation, did a lot of explaining

As Tim Huey prepares to leave his 25-year job as planning and development director for Scott County, he thinks he might be remembered as the guy who said "no" a lot.
That's because his office is the place people go when they want permission to do something different with their land out in the county, and a main reason Huey says 'no' is that in 1980 — before he was hired — the county adopted a very strong agricultural preservation zoning law.
Under this law, landowners can't sell off an acre or two to someone who wants to build a house in the country, for example. Landowners can't even build large subdivisions on land zoned ag-preservation.
The goal was to curb urban sprawl, preserve prime farmland and encourage orderly residential and commercial growth within the corporate limits of cities and towns, and it has been Huey's job to explain that to people.
They often are surprised, and not exactly happy.
In truth, the strong stance was a surprise to Huey, too, when he first came onboard.
"I found it to be really quite remarkable both for the support by the public and its strictness," he said.
Through the years, he has found that "most landowners and farmers (are) very supportive of our ag preservation land use policies, but sometimes not quite so enthusiastic how it applies to plans for their land," he said with a bit of humor.
Another surprise for Huey was that "it wasn't until my second or third day on the job that I found out that farmers were exempt from zoning and building codes," he said.
Those are all things he learned and, in turn, explained to others — the public, the planning and zoning commission, the zoning board of adjustment and the Scott County Board of Supervisors.
Explaining the ins and outs of the law and getting people to understand it is a major part of his position and "I think he's done a masterful job," Tony Knobbe, a Scott County supervisor, said.
Huey "presented the facts and only the facts," Knobbe said.
If the board wanted a recommendation or even an opinion, Huey would give it, "but he was always accepting of what we decided, and he implemented it.
"He's just one of those delightful finds you just enjoy working with," Knobbe said. "You can trust him. There's no hidden agenda. If he's got an opinion, he'll tell you, but then he'll work hard to listen."
In thinking back over his career, Huey said he is proud of the role he has played in upholding ag preservation and in adopting the first "future land use" map in 1998 and its subsequent updates in 2008 and 2018. He also is proud of the "decorum and consistency in which land use planning has been conducted in Scott County."
Orascom controversy, and the one that followed
One of the most controversial proposals of his tenure came in 2012 when Orascom Construction Industries filed a proposal to to rezone 318 acres of prime farmland for a $1.3 billion fertilizer plant in unincorporated Scott County.
Once the Quad-City Times broke the story, it was front-page news for 22 of 23 consecutive days, Huey said.
The proposal ultimately was rejected, but during the discussion that pitted those supporting economic development against those wanting to preserve prime ag ground, county officials realized that even if the rezoning had been approved, it probably would not have survived a court challenge given the wording in the county's comprehensive plan, Huey explained.
To fix this — and at the board of supervisors' request — Huey suggested a new "industrial floating" zoning classification that would allow "spot zoning" of prime farm land in the rare instance that a proposed development is of such a "size and scope (that it) trumps ag preservation."
It would give the county flexibility, and would be used only as a last resort to land a big project, Huey explained.
This, too, was highly controversial, but it passed despite impassioned pleas to the contrary.
Finding a replacement
Huey's last day with the county will be April 2, 2021, but he wanted to give plenty of notice so that a successor can be hired while he is still working, and so that people with planning and zoning questions who want to talk to him have an opportunity to do so.
Finding a replacement "will be one of my most important decisions as a board member," Knobbe said.
"There aren't many things we do that really excite the public, the masses." But if you are a person coming in with a proposal for your land, "it affects you personally, financially, physically. It affects you deeply."
It is important to have the right staff person in place to meet with those people and to shepherd land use regulations.
"I'm sure we'll have some applicants," Knobbe said. "But it's the best people who aren't always looking." The county may have to "beat the bushes" to find the best.
Huey's retirement plans include traveling with his wife Sandy Doran once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Meantime, they own two historic properties in the Village of East Davenport — one their home and one they rent — whose yards and gardens have "gotten out of hand," Huey said.
He'll be enforcing land use planning of a different sort.
