Caution tape and road barriers surrounded what was left of a large limb from a Bur Oak tree that fell Saturday at Rock Island's Longview Park.
The park is located the corner of 17th Street and 18th Ave.
The incident happened just north of the playground area in the upper half in one of the city's larger green spaces. Children were nearby, but no one was injured. The incident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m.
By 8 a.m. Sunday, barriers had been placed around the fallen limb, but crews -- expected to remove it -- had yet to arrive.