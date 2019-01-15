EAST MOLINE -- Hope Creek Care Center advisory board president Jessey Hullon has resigned.
Hullon has been president of the advisory board since its creation in May 2016.
In an email sent Tuesday morning to Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider, county board chairman Richard Brunk and board member Brian Vyncke, Hullon thanked them for the opportunity to serve on the board.
"It was a pleasure to serve the citizens of Rock Island County and the great employees of this outstanding facility," Hullon wrote. "Please accept this email as a letter of my resignation."
Hullon's resignation comes the day after telling board members Monday night the board should be dissolved.
Hullon expressed disappointment with county officials for not keeping Hope Creek board members informed of the county-owned nursing home's finances, and questioned the purpose of the advisory board.
Hullon said he should have learned directly from county officials, and not through the media, that Hope Creek will run out of credit after June.
"As a board, we have no legislative powers," Hullon said Monday. "Our communication from the county is minimal. We learn about stuff at Hope Creek from the press."
Hullon could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Snider said Tuesday he was sorry to hear of Hullon's resignation.
"I haven't had a chance to speak to (Brunk) about it, but it's disappointing," Snider said.
Snider said it would be up to Brunk, as county board chair, to fill Hullon's position.
"The chairman makes the appointments to the committee," Snider said. "He'll be reviewing it.
"It's disappointing, the situation Hope Creek is in," Snider said. "There are a lot of good people. It's a challenging time; I appreciate the level of frustration. We are just going to move forward and address issues as they come up."