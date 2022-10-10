Human remains found in Clinton County landfill

CLINTON — Human remains have been found in the Clinton County landfill, authorities said Monday.

The remains were found about 10:45 a.m. Saturday by landfill workers, who called police. City police and county sheriff's deputies responded.

Clinton County Medical Examiner Dr. Mary Malcolm said in a phone call with a reporter that the remains were turned over to the state archeologist so they could certified if they were human remains or not.

A search of the landfill is underway, said the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

The remains found this morning have been turned over to the state medical examiner. The state's Division of Criminal Investigations is working with local law enforcement.

This is a developing story.