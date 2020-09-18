 Skip to main content
Humane Society of Scott County creates new podcast
Humane Society of Scott County creates new podcast

Ava Solis walks Jack, a dog at Humane Society of Scott County, along Central Park Avenue Monday, April 13, 2020, in Davenport. The dog walkers - all volunteers - are working in shifts to ensure the dogs at the Humane Society of Scott County shelter are socialized and enriched.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

The Humane Society of Scott County has created The Mutt Minute, a new podcast about local animal welfare.

The podcast, which is available on Spotify, iTunes and Anchor, will feature reports about the state of the shelter, features on local businesses, adoptable pets, the shelter’s needs, pet care hot topics, and more, according to a news release.

The podcast is made possible by Northwest Bank and Trust, Pear Advertising, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and The Underground Economy. For more information, visit facebook.com/humanesocietyofscottcounty.

