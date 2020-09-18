Humane Society of Scott County creates new podcast

Return to homepage ×
The Humane Society of Scott County has created The Mutt Minute, a new podcast about local animal welfare.
The podcast, which is available on Spotify, iTunes and Anchor, will feature reports about the state of the shelter, features on local businesses, adoptable pets, the shelter’s needs, pet care hot topics, and more, according to a news release.
The podcast is made possible by Northwest Bank and Trust, Pear Advertising, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and The Underground Economy. For more information, visit facebook.com/humanesocietyofscottcounty.
Laura Anderson Shaw
