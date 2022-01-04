Humane Society of Scott County raises funds needed for new furnaces; breaks adoptions record

The Humane Society of Scott County began 2022 with good news.
Following a public request for donations, enough money was raised to cover the $60,000 cost of replacing all five furnaces at the facility.
After a carbon monoxide leak was discovered a few weeks ago, the animal shelter, 2802 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, was without working furnaces until new ones were installed the week after Christmas.
"The donations covered the full cost of the furnaces," said Celina Rippel, development coordinator for the HSSC. "That recoups what we had originally paid and it will help pay the last bill. We are overjoyed with the support we got from the community. The day after the (Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus) wrote a story on us, we were overflowing with donations. It was amazing.
"We could not be more grateful for how awesome our community is and how generous they've been."
Rippel said people donated money through a link on the shelter's website, through Paypal and by dropping off money and checks in person.
Members of the community also generously donated blankets and dog and cat beds.
"Those are the things we are always in need of," Rippel said. "Especially for people who can't donate monetarily, but they donated their extra blankets. Our dogs go through beds fast; we are on a running basis of needing dog beds and blankets.
"I just want to say how grateful we are. It's so nice to see how many animal lovers there are in the community."
The HSSC also is celebrating a record number of adoptions for the month of December. Rippel said 141 dogs, cats and small animals found their forever homes, the most adoptions for the entire year.