Humane Society of Scott County receives grant

The Humane Society of Scott County has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support purchase of new medical equipment to care for lost, abandoned and unwanted animals in Scott County.
The Petco Foundation investment will help to purchase upgraded equipment that is typically used upon intake of animals and to monitor their health during their stay at the shelter.
The Humane Society of Scott County is a nonprofit, socially responsible animal welfare organization dedicated to giving every adoptable pet a second chance in a loving, responsible home. In existence since 1902, HSSC takes in and cares for an average of 2,500 animals on an annual basis.
