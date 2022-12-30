Humane Society of Scott County reducing adoption fees in January because of overcapacity

Cats have taken over office space at the Humane Society of Scott County.

In 2022, the animal shelter recorded a nearly 30% jump in animals it took in, outpacing national statistics.

That increase in Scott County was compounded by an outbreak of disease this fall that forced the shelter to partially close and slow adoptions.

In December the shelter waived adoption fees, and in January it will discount adoption fees to $23 for the first month of 2023 to encourage more people to take home new pets. Normal fees range from $30 to $200 depending on the type and age of the animal.

In one room at the organization’s Central Park Avenue building, cats being prepped for adoption stay in kennels stacked three-high in what will probably be a permanent conversion of an office, said Celina Rippel, a spokesperson for the humane society.

At one time this fall, the shelter housed more than 100 dogs, Rippel said. The humane society has enough permanent kennel space for 71.

To make up the difference, staff set up “emergency housing,” she said — pop-up wire crates that are smaller than the permanent kennels.

“We’re always close to capacity, but now we’re way over capacity,” Rippel said.

It has eased somewhat in November and December, she said, but they still are housing more dogs — and cats, too — than they have permanent space for.

Now, 86 dogs are at the shelter’s 2802 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, location, she said.

The number of cats? 311, Rippel said.

Parvo slows adoptions

August was the shelter’s highest intake month of the year.

Then in September, the humane society’s animal protection agents picked up several dogs that tested positive for canine parvovirus. More commonly known as parvo, the disease affects dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts and is spread by contact with contaminated feces, objects or people handling sick dogs, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Puppies and unvaccinated dogs are most at risk of severe symptoms, which can include lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, fever, vomiting and severe diarrhea.

The outbreak caused the shelter to shut down dog adoptions and move dogs that had quarantined and tested negative to donated space in the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

By mid-September, the Humane Society opened up visits by appointment, but the shelter didn’t resume normal adoption until the end of the month.

That slowdown in adoptions meant space became tight for incoming dogs, numbers of which continued to hold steady, Rippel said.

By Sept. 20, the humane society had spent nearly $10,000 managing parvo in the shelter, the organization posted to its Facebook page. Treatments for each dog with parvo cost between $500 and $600, the post said. Tests, conducted for each incoming dog, are $12 apiece.

Pet owners should keep their animals up to date on vaccinations, Rippel said, which can help combat future outbreaks of diseases.

The Scott County Humane Society, which contracts with area local governments to pick up strays as well as accepts surrendered pets, will update vaccinations, spay, neuter and microchip pets as needed to prepare them for adoption.

Rise in intakes

According to Rippel, the shelter had the most intakes this year since 2017. Rippel said this was because of a higher number of stray animals coming into the shelter.

Low-cost spay/neuter services are in high demand, Rippel said, which lengthens some animals’ stays at the shelter as they wait on services. Rippel said the Humane Society of Scott County planned to start an in-house clinic for cats in its care.

One way pet owners can help, Rippel said, is to make sure their pets are identifiable. Microchipped pets are able to more quickly be reunited with their owners, easing pressure on the shelter’s kennel space.

Photos: Take a look inside the Humane Society of Scott County