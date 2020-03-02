Humility Homes and Services asks those who have experienced homeless to share stories

Humility Homes and Services, Inc., a Quad-City resource for homeless services, wants to hear from people with direct experience with homelessness.

Focus groups will be held to gauge interest in establishing a Lived Experience Advisory Board.

Sessions will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, and 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at at the Humility administrative offices, 3805 Mississippi Ave. Davenport.

Ashley Velez, executive director of Humility Homes and Services says people on the receiving end of services are often the best ones to assess the effectiveness of services: "We believe their first-hand experience with Humility affords them a seat at the table when we are discussing the policies and programs that are needed to make homelessness rare and brief in the Quad Cities.”

Humility is interested in learning from experiences of people of all backgrounds who for any reason or length of time may have experienced homelessness.

Call 563-508-6723 or email k.goldsberry@humilityhomes.org to participate or for more information. A meal and $20 gift card will be provided for participants. Childcare and/or transportation can be provided upon request.

