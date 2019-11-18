Humility Homes and Services, Inc. will host a "Change for Change" benefit for the United Way of the Quad-Cities.
The event is inspired by a couple who donated three jars of coins to Humility Homes and Services, according to a news release. When all of the coins were counted, the total was $386.
Hours will be 7 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 3805 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.
Well-known Quad-Citians, business representatives and sports mascots will greet people who drive by to drop off their coins, dollars or checks. Here’s a look at the lineup:
• 7-7:30 a.m.: Davenport Mayor Elect Mike Matson and Tom Jones from Tommy's Cafe with his “world-famous” donuts
• 7:30-8 a.m.: Quad-City Storm mascot Radar with hockey tickets
• 8-8:30 a.m.: Matt Mendenhall, president/CEO, Regional Development Authority
• 8:30-9 a.m.: Carmen Darland, interim executive director, Figge Art Museum
• 9-10 a.m.: United Way of the Quad-Cities CEO/President Renee Gellerman and United Way staff
• 10-10:30 a.m.: Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, Jake Klipsch, and T.C. Boyd
• 10:30-11 a.m.: Sr. Johanna Rickl, Humility board chairperson
• 11-11:30 a.m.: Fresh Thyme Soups/Quad-Cities River Bandits mascot Rascal with baseball tickets
• 11:30 a.m.-noon: Fresh Thyme Soups/Paula McNutt, Ph.D., Dean, College of Arts and Sciences, St. Ambrose University