Humility Homes and Services, Inc. will observe a decade of providing housing services with an open house at its homeless shelter Friday, Sept. 21.
The event will be from 3-4 p.m. at 1016 W. 5th St., Davenport.
The shelter has remained open, providing uninterrupted services since 2008 when the community turned to what was then called Humility of Mary Housing to keep the former John Lewis Shelter from shutting down.
Humility of Mary Housing Inc. and Humility of Mary Shelter Inc. merged their organizations in July, 2018, to create the combined Humility Homes and Services, Inc.
John DeTaeye, development director, said the event will honor the resilience of the program's participants as well as renew the commitment the organization made 10 years ago. "We honor our individual and collective vision, faith and commitment to be with the most vulnerable in our community."
The open house is open to the public.