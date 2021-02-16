Humility Homes and Services, Inc. to house 10 people for three years

Humility Homes and Services, Inc. will be launching their Supportive Housing Pilot Project, which will provide supportive housing to 10 individuals who are experiencing chronic homelessness, have a history of arrests, or have needed emergency treatment for a behavioral health disorder.

The project will be funded for three years by a $100,000 Transformation Grant awarded to Humility Homes and Services, Inc. by the Quad Cities Community Foundation. According to a Tuesday news release, the grant will be matched dollar for dollar by the Ryan Foundation of Omaha.

“This grant allows our organization the ability to house some of the most vulnerable people in our community,” Ryan Bobst, HHSI’s Strategic Initiatives and Grants Manager, said in the news release.

Bobst said the 10 people who will be part of the program have frequently been in and out of the Humility Homes and Services shelter.

He said that according to the Corporation for Supportive Housing, these individuals would cost non-housing systems like emergency shelters, hospitals, and jails nearly $1.8 million over three years — whereas the $200,000 investment for supportive housing would stably house these same individuals for three years.

“This is better for the individuals and for the other systems to make room for those who need those community services,” Bobst said.

