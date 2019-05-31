The Humility Homes and Services, Inc., Board of Directors has announced Ashley Velez as the organization's new executive director.
Velez has worked with people experiencing homelessness for 11 years, specializing in fields involving people who have experienced trauma and violence, according to a news release.
After she earned her bachelor's degree in social work from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, Velez began her career as a caseworker in September 2008 with Humility of Mary Shelter, Inc. While she was with the shelter, she assisted individuals to secure stable housing through the shelter’s transitional housing program.
In 2011, she joined the staff of St. Louis-based Project COPE while she earned her master's degree in public administration at SIU. There, she led a transitional housing program for individuals returning to the community after long-term incarceration in the Missouri state prison system. Only 3 percent of the former prisoners experienced recidivism in Velez's program compared to the national recidivism average of 70 percent after three years of being released.
She moved on to Family Resources to manage domestic-violence, sexual-assault and human-trafficking programs in Illinois.
Humility Homes and Services, Inc., will start its second full year as a merged entity of Humility of Mary Housing, Inc. and Humility of Mary Shelter, Inc. The combined organization offers 40 years of housing programs, services and advocacy to increase housing opportunities and end homelessness in the Quad-Cities.