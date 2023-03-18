Humility Homes and Services, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families find safe and stable housing, will host a social hour event 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at The Fairhaven inside Me and Billy's in downtown Davenport.

The event, which aims to create a night of learning, socialization and giving back to the community, will provide attendees the opportunity to meet staff and learn about the organization's mission to address homelessness in the Quad-Cities.

The evening also will include a special live performance by Ariel McReynolds, complimentary drinks and light hors d'oeuvres. The event is open to the public and free to attend but registration is required.

For more information or to register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/humilitys-social-hour-tickets-56687501743.