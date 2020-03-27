Humilty Homes and Services moves 109 people from shelters

“The Salvation Army puts people in hotel rooms anyway,” said Major Scott Shelbourn, Quad City coordinator of the Salvation Army. “That's how we run our shelter system. We utilized our hotel contacts to help them get these people into hotel rooms.”

The Humility Homes and Services (HHS) is still continuing with its other operations Velez noted. They don’t normally include meals, but they partnered with Cafe and Vine and the Salvation Army and its own volunteers to provide breakfasts and lunch with other partners and volunteers three meals a day and snacks. The Salvation Army, through the Emergency Management Agency, is helping it make sure the former residents of the shelters get dinners.

“It has actually gone smoothly,” Velez said of the transfer. “

We have such great collaboration with all the shelter agencies and partners that it’s gone well and been received well.

“We have a very large veterans program, so the VA has also partnered with us to help provide extra assistance for the veterans in our community,” Velez said. Already, people are staying put, which is something she wanted to see, she said.

Shelbourn did have some good news regarding local food banks.