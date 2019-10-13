Hummingbirds are migrating south now and, like other species, they need to build up body fat in order to make their large migration flights. Refueling locations like backyard feeders are important.
If you feed hummingbirds, be sure to keep up your feeders for at least 10 days after you see your last birds to make sure you are providing food for any stragglers, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
One of the triggers for birds to migrate is day length, so regardless of food availability, they will migrate as the days grow shorter. You need not worry that feeding them will stop them from migrating when they should.
Although migration of ruby-throated hummingbirds usually lasts from late August to early October in Iowa and Illinois, this year they still are being reported in the second week of October, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Many of the birds being seen now bred north of Iowa and Illinois and are working their way to their wintering areas in Mexico and Central America.