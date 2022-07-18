Humorous video by Overlook Retirement Village in Moline goes viral

A humorous video produced by Overlook Village Senior Living, 941 6th St., Moline, has gone viral and produced an unlikely star as a result.

Betty Loose, 93, a resident of Overlook Village, filmed the video in the bathroom of her residence where she is seen standing in front of her shower curtain.

"My doctor told me to install a bar in my shower … so I did."

Suddenly, the shower curtain pulls back, revealing Loose sitting among bottles of liquor. She raises a glass of vodka on the rocks in a toast.

In just three weeks, the video has racked up nearly 1 million views on TikTok and 5,000 on Overlook Village's Facebook page. Loose is more than just an Influencer. She's a Grandfluencer.

Overlook Village Activity Directors Mindy Dodd and Rachel Hammond produced the video and recruited Loose to star in it, knowing her natural comedic timing would be a hit.

"Betty has always been a celebrity in our book," Dodd said. "This just verified what a celebrity presence she has."

Dodd said the idea came from a meme she saw of two photos with the same captions and thought it would be fun to reproduce it as a video with one of their residents.

"We make these videos and share them with the residents and their family members," Dodd said. "They get such a kick out of it. Their families love seeing them on TikTok."

The retirement home is quickly earning a reputation for its clever and humorous videos. A Halloween video Dodd and Hammond produced last year staring the facility's residents also attracted thousands of views on social media.

The video with Loose is the first in a series Dodd wants to produce with her. The next video will show Loose saying something similar to "My dentist said I should get a crown … so I did." At that point, Loose will place a crown on her head.

"Look for more 'Betty' videos coming soon," Dodd said.