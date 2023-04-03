Sreedevi Nair started a school of Indian dances because of an ask from a coworker at John Deere.

Her coworker wanted their daughter to learn traditional Indian dances. Nair had never intended to teach but agreed. Once she started, she said, she didn't want to stop. Her academy grew to almost 50 students at one point before the pandemic.

Sunday at the Quad Cities World Cultures Festival at St. Ambrose University's Rogalski Center, her academy's students performed for the first time since 2019.

She said she enjoyed passing down Indian traditions and Hindu stories. On Sunday, her intermediate students performed a traditional dance called Madhura Madhura, which means sweet. The dance told a story about Krishna, a Hindu deity of protection and compassion.

"Krishna had to fight the serpent in a lake because it was injecting poison into the lake and people were dying," Nair said. "These are all stories which resonate today."

The Kalanjali Dance Academy dancers were one group of more than a dozen that performed at the Rogalski Center on Sunday, one of the Quad-Cities longest-running cultural centers, according to St. Ambrose.