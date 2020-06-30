Hundreds line up for free COVID-19 testing in Rock Island

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cars, pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles started lining up in the QCAA Expo Center’s parking before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The line stayed long throughout the day. And the line returned Tuesday.

The occupants of the vehicles were waiting for a chance to be tested for the COVID-19 virus.

Backed by funding made available through the Illinois Department of Public Health, the no-charge mobile testing site opened Monday and will test drive-up and walk-up clients through Friday, July 10, except for Saturday, July 4.

It is the only free, community-based mobile testing site in Illinois within a roughly 100-mile radius of Rock Island County. And as worries grow that there’s a new, explosive outbreak of COVID-19 on both sides of the Mississippi River, the testing offers some window into the nature of the novel coronavirus’ spread.

Janet Hill said she was glad to see people interested in their health.

“It was a long line right from the start,” said Hill, the Rock Island Health Department’s chief operating officer. “I know by noon (Monday) there were 150 tests administered.

“It was busy morning and it looks like it will be busy for a while.”