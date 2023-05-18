Tatyana Nimmers carefully patted down mulch outside the Hauberg Estate Thursday morning.

In front of her was a sea of volunteers in blue shirts, all participating in the United Way Quad Cities' annual Day of Caring. The event has been ongoing since 2005 and this year, more than 1,100 volunteers pitched in at about 70 nonprofits in the region.

Nimmers was helping with landscaping at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, along with other members of John Deere's manufacturing department. Choosing to take time away from work to volunteer and give back to the community was an easy decision, she said.

"It's always a good thing, and it's nice to show the young ones that we need to give back in any way, shape or form," she said. "Everyone likes the outdoors, so here we are."

In total, about 90 people donated time on Thursday to spruce up flower beds, cut down trees, restore rose gardens and remove invasive species from the grounds, according to Todd Linscott, chairman of the Friends of Hauberg Civic Center.

"This is a big day for us. It gets a lot of stuff done, because we're an all volunteer organization," he said. "It makes this place look like it should."

Across town, Alli Haskill rounded a corner with a basket of clothes balanced on her hip. She set it on a shelf and another volunteer at her nonprofit, Closet2Closet, took it to another room to sort.

The organization at 2623 5th Avenue in Rock Island serves children and families in the foster care community by providing clothing, hygiene and accessories, free of charge. About 50 volunteers helped fold and sort the winter clothes to make way for summer clothing.

"We will get done (today) what will take our normal group of volunteers three months," Haskill said.

The nonprofit was started 10 years ago and moved into its home across from the Expo Center in 2017. The entirely volunteer-based organization provides shopping experiences in which kids in foster care can pick out their own items. For those who have transportation barriers, Haskill said, the nonprofit offers care packages, where volunteers put together a collection of clothes.

On an average week, Closet2Closet puts together about 40 care packages and has 10 to 15 shoppers in the store. It serves infants to adults aged 20 and works to give them a "confidence boost" when things like hair care and new clothes are hard to come by.

Closet2Closet serves a five-county region, which also includes two day camps. Serving a group that big comes with challenges, which is why Haskill welcomes volunteers every year.

"We will use every second of our volunteer time today and be very grateful for it," she said. "We never caught up from the pandemic. We rely on these days."

During the pandemic, United Way had to put its Day of Giving on pause. But that didn't stop people from pouring out once the program started again, said Marci Zogg, Vice President of Community Impact for United Way.

"We put out a call to this community, and we have businesses that we are so grateful for that allow employees to come out and volunteer during the day," she said.

Neighborhood groups, individuals and school groups sign up to better the community. Organizing a day this large is a challenge, but knowing the community is willing to come together to help one another makes it all worth it, she said.

"I've had the honor of managing Day of Caring for many years and now watching it grow with one of my colleagues; this day is one of the most amazing days, seeing everyone come together to unite and make a difference," Zogg said. "I always love to say look for the shirts today, because they are everywhere. It makes you feel good to know people care."

For Haskill, big projects like switching out clothing could not be done without the help of volunteers. Their work does not just benefit the organization, she said, but the kids it serves.

"In our organization, this is like Christmas," she said. "We get so much work done today."