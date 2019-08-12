Two people were injured Sunday night when a train struck the ATVs they were driving in Carroll County.
The incident occurred at 8:27 p.m., Sunday.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office the two ATVs were traveling eastbound on the railroad tracks and apparently did not hear the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train approaching from behind them.
Both operators were able to jump from their ATVs before being struck by the train.
An unidentified juvenile operator was transported from the scene to a hospital in Rockford where he is in stable condition.
The second operator was not initially found and a search was conducted. Several hours later that person was located and identified as Wade Lindstrom of Thomson, Ill.
Lindstrom was transported by Chadwick Ambulance to CGH Medical Center in Sterling, Ill., where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and BNSF Railroad Police.
Criminal charges at pending.