Husband-and-wife jazz duo to play Sunday at First Presbyterian, Davenport

If you’d like some jazz and ragtime with your Sunday worship, First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa St., is the place to be.

Jazz pianist Jeff Barnhart returns to the historic church for its 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, Jan. 26, to perform with his wife, flutist and vocalist Anne Barnhart, for a special morning of jazz music.

Jeff Barnhart played for the annual jazz liturgy during Bix fest weekends in August 2017-2019, and played a service here with his wife last winter, First Presbyterian music director Matt Bishop said Thursday.

“It’s pretty similar to Bix Sunday -- Jeff and Anne have free rein of music, play the regular service music as well as lead the hymns,” he said. “For the prelude, offertory, postlude, they do whatever they want to. It’s kind of fun that way, and they often will have the congregation sing with them.”

The Barnharts, based in Connecticut, perform as Ivory & Gold.

The theme for this church service is New Orleans-style Mardi Gras, complete with festive beads and an authentic Cajun meal to follow (Jambalaya, king cake and chicory coffee).