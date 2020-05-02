You are the owner of this article.
Hy-Vee, Dole to give away 32,000 pounds of bananas

Hy-Vee will be giving away 32,000 pounds of bananas to 2,600 customers beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday at NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, in Davenport.

The giveaway is courtesy of Dole Food Company.

Hy-Vee announced the event Saturday in a news release. 

The bananas will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and will continue until 6 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Each bag will contain two bunches – about 12 bananas – of fresh Dole organic bananas as the coronavirus continues to impact individuals and families across Iowa and Illinois.

The products will be safely loaded into customer vehicles on the south side of the mall off of West Kimberly Road in the JC Penney parking lot. NorthPark Mall donated the space for the event.

Helpers, who will be wearing masks and gloves, will use a contact-less method to load the bananas to limit physical contact.

No walk-ups will be allowed.

