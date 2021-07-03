Hy-Vee hosts Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar show car

Officials said the $325 million plant would process 1,500 head a day and have an estimated annual economic impact of $1.1 billion. The jobs will pay an average of $55,000 a year plus benefits.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said during a news conference the plant will be a welcome addition to the state’s agribusiness infrastructure.

“There’s a significant opportunity to expand meat processing capacity around the state,” Naig said. “This facility will create additional market access for our producers, new jobs and economic activity in our rural communities.”

Ernie Goss, the Jack A. MacAllister Chair in Regional Economics at Creighton University, said the project would be an “economic game changer” for Mills and Pottawattamie and surrounding counties.

Iowa man pleads not guilty in abduction of woman

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Iowa man accused of hiding in the backseat a Nebraska woman’s car and using homemade chloroform, duct tape and zip ties to abduct a woman has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and other charges.