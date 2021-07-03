Hy-Vee hosts Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar show car

Indy car coming to Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee, in partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, will display the No. 45 Hy-Vee-sponsored Indy show car throughout July at select store locations across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region.
The car will be at the Davenport Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh store at 3200 E. Kimberly Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 21.
The partnership with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team began in 2020 when Hy-Vee became the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s entry for Race 2 at the Iowa Speedway in 2020 where he finished third.
This is the second year that Hy-Vee has partnered with the racing team sponsoring the No. 45 and No. 15 cars.
— Quad-City Times
Beef processing plant with 750 jobs planned in Iowa
GLENWOOD, Iowa — A newly formed corporation announced last week it is planning to build a beef processing plant in southwest Iowa that would bring 750 jobs to the region.
Cattlemen’s Heritage officials said the plant would be built along Interstate 29 near the Mills-Pottawatomie County line, with construction scheduled to start next spring and end by late 2023, The Council Bluffs Nonpareil reported.
Officials said the $325 million plant would process 1,500 head a day and have an estimated annual economic impact of $1.1 billion. The jobs will pay an average of $55,000 a year plus benefits.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said during a news conference the plant will be a welcome addition to the state’s agribusiness infrastructure.
“There’s a significant opportunity to expand meat processing capacity around the state,” Naig said. “This facility will create additional market access for our producers, new jobs and economic activity in our rural communities.”
Ernie Goss, the Jack A. MacAllister Chair in Regional Economics at Creighton University, said the project would be an “economic game changer” for Mills and Pottawattamie and surrounding counties.
Iowa man pleads not guilty in abduction of woman
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Iowa man accused of hiding in the backseat a Nebraska woman’s car and using homemade chloroform, duct tape and zip ties to abduct a woman has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and other charges.
Zack Smith, 20, of Bronson, entered a written plea last week in Woodbury County District Court to charges of third-degree kidnapping, assault while participating in a felony and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, the Sioux City Journal reported.
Smith was arrested June 3, the same day Sioux City police said the woman from South Sioux City, Nebraska, was reported missing a day after her car was found abandoned with her purse and cellphone inside. Police focused on Smith, who was an ex-boyfriend of the woman.
Under questioning, Smith admitted that he had hidden in the back of the woman’s vehicle for more than three hours and used a toy replica of a handgun to force the woman into his vehicle, where he blindfolded and bound her and held a towel he had soaked with homemade chloroform over her face, police said.
The woman told police she lost consciousness and awakened alone in a storage shed at Smith’s home, but was able to escape, despite being bound.
Smith’s trial has been scheduled for Aug. 17, although that date is likely to change. Smith remained in jail on a $250,000 bond.
Quad-City Times