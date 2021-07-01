 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee hosts Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar show car
Hy-Vee hosts Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar show car

  • Updated
Hy-Vee is bringing Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Indy car No. 45 to its Davenport store on 3200 E. Kimberly Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 21.

Hy-Vee in partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will display the No. 45 Hy-Vee-sponsored Indy show car at select store locations across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region throughout the month of July.

The car will be at the Davenport Hy-Vee store on 3200 E. Kimberly Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 21.

The partnership with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team began in 2020 when Hy-Vee became the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s entry for Race 2 at the Iowa Speedway in 2020 where he finished third.

This is the second year that Hy-Vee has partnered with the racing team sponsoring the No. 45 and No. 15 cars.

Quad-City Times​

