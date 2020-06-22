Hy-Vee recalls garden salad after possible Cyclospora contamination

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee, Inc., is recalling its 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product across its eight-state region because of the possibility that it may be contaminated with Cyclospora.

The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Fresh Express — which manufactures the product — announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) have been investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest section of the United States.

In their investigation, they have identified certain products linked to the outbreak — including Fresh Express’ private label products at retailers across the country that were impacted — including one for Hy-Vee.

The recall is limited to 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad, all UPCs and expirations dates. The product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. No other Hy-Vee food items are impacted by this recall.

Hy-Vee has not received any reports of illness due to consumption of its Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad. Customers who purchased this product should discard it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.