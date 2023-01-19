Hy-Vee recalls pot roast dinners due to presence of wheat allergen

Hy-Vee announced Wednesday that it is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its pot roast meals due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen that was not listed on the labels.

The recall is for Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners.

Being recalled is the $5 Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes and Corn, 11.6 ounce size, UPC code 0075450243772, and the $10 Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes and Carrots, 25.5 ounce size, UPC code 0075450485394.

The company said it was made aware that the gravy mix used in the meals, which were produced between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 17, contains a wheat allergen that was not listed on the ingredients label.

The meals were distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores, Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh stores, and Dollar Fresh Market stores in the eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the meals, the company said.

Hy-Vee has pulled the meals from its shelves.

Customers who purchased the products and have wheat sensitivity should dispose of the meals or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

For more information, contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at 800-772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.