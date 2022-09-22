Hy-Vee regional bakery and pharmacy facility to open later this fall in former Gordmans building

Construction to remodel the old Gordmans building, 3860 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, into a new Hy-Vee regional facility is wrapping up.

Later this fall, Hy-Vee expects to start operating a regional bakery and pharmacy hub in the building. The facility won't be open to the public.

The old Gordmans building will be used as a "regional hub to support Hy-Vee store operations across the Quad-Cities," spokesperson Dawn Buzynski wrote in an email.

"This is not a retail facility and will not be open to the public," Buzynski wrote. "The building will predominantly be used as a regional bakery facility. We expect it to be operational later this fall."

According to a Feb. 9 building permit issued by the city of Davenport, the 34,007-square-foot bakery includes a new kitchen, storage spaces and other working space. The building permit estimated the costs at $375,000.

Hy-Vee is also remodeling the building to start a regional pharmacy at the same location, according to another building permit also issued Feb. 9.

The space is 24,466 square feet and is set to include a pharmacy, conference room, processing area and offices. The building permit projected the cost to be $300,000.