 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HY-VEE

Hy-Vee regional bakery and pharmacy facility to open later this fall in former Gordmans building

  • 0
050422-qc-nws-whatsgoingup-166

The former Gordmans on Elmore Avenue in Davenport will become a bakery and regional pharmacy for Hy-Vee.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Construction to remodel the old Gordmans building, 3860 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, into a new Hy-Vee regional facility is wrapping up. 

Later this fall, Hy-Vee expects to start operating a regional bakery and pharmacy hub in the building. The facility won't be open to the public.

The old Gordmans building will be used as a "regional hub to support Hy-Vee store operations across the Quad-Cities," spokesperson Dawn Buzynski wrote in an email.

"This is not a retail facility and will not be open to the public," Buzynski wrote. "The building will predominantly be used as a regional bakery facility. We expect it to be operational later this fall."

People are also reading…

According to a Feb. 9 building permit issued by the city of Davenport, the 34,007-square-foot bakery includes a new kitchen, storage spaces and other working space. The building permit estimated the costs at $375,000.

Hy-Vee is also remodeling the building to start a regional pharmacy at the same location, according to another building permit also issued Feb. 9.

The space is 24,466 square feet and is set to include a pharmacy, conference room, processing area and offices. The building permit projected the cost to be $300,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Fiona: At least six killed by storm in the Caribbean

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News