Hy-Vee stores in Quad-Cities will no longer be open 24 hours

Hy-Vee stores in Quad-Cities will no longer be open 24 hours

Hy-Vee logo

Beginning Feb. 10, all Quad-City Hy-Vee grocery stores will close at midnight and reopening at 5 a.m. each day, the company has said.

"We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day," the company said in a statement this week.

The stores will have stock crews working overnight, but the stores will not be open for sales.

Signs noting the changes have gone up at all Quad-City area Hy-Vee stores.

Hy-Vee operates 265 grocery and drug stores in eight states, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Hy-Vee is not the only chain cutting hours. On Sunday, the Davenport Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, changed its hours from 6 a.m. to midnight and is no longer operating 24 hours.

