Hy-Vee stores in Quad-Cities will no longer be open 24 hours

Beginning Feb. 10, all Quad-City Hy-Vee grocery stores will close at midnight and reopening at 5 a.m. each day, the company has said.

"We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day," the company said in a statement this week.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The stores will have stock crews working overnight, but the stores will not be open for sales.

Signs noting the changes have gone up at all Quad-City area Hy-Vee stores.

Hy-Vee operates 265 grocery and drug stores in eight states, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Hy-Vee is not the only chain cutting hours. On Sunday, the Davenport Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, changed its hours from 6 a.m. to midnight and is no longer operating 24 hours.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.