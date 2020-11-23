Hy-Vee stores reinstates its reserved hours for 'high risk' shoppers

Hy-Vee is reinstating its reserved shopping hour, beginning today, for customers considered “high risk” in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout its eight-state region.

The reserved hour will be offered at all Hy-Vee locations from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, and is dedicated for these customers:

• ages 60 and older

• expectant mothers

• anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness

All other Hy-Vee customers are asked to respect this hour reserved for these at-risk customers, and limit their shopping to before or after the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Quad-City Times​