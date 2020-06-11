Hy-Vee takes a step for racial unity, equality with huge donation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hy-Vee is used to helping with its One Step program. So it was only natural that it opted to step forward and contribute to the communities it serves with its latest announcement.

Hy-Vee, Inc. will donate $1 million, as well as commit to providing one million volunteer hours, to organizations that support racial unity and equality primarily throughout its eight-state region, it announced Tuesday.

Volunteer hours have already begun in the Minneapolis area as Hy-Vee employees have spent several days working with local organizations to provide meals, snacks and water to those in neighborhoods impacted by looting throughout the metro area. Hy-Vee employees have also assisted with neighborhood cleanup efforts in the Twin Cities.

“There are times when actions speak volumes and when actions can help to create real, long-lasting change — and for us, this is one of those times,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president in Hy-Vee's release. “Hy-Vee was founded on a guiding set of principles we call our 15 fundamentals. Four of those fundamentals —fairness, caring, respect and dignity— deeply pertain to the current situation our country is facing today."