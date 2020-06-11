Hy-Vee takes a step for racial unity, equality with huge donation

Hy-Vee is used to helping with its One Step program. So it was only natural that it opted to step forward and contribute to the communities it serves with its latest announcement.
Hy-Vee, Inc. will donate $1 million, as well as commit to providing one million volunteer hours, to organizations that support racial unity and equality primarily throughout its eight-state region, it announced Tuesday.
Volunteer hours have already begun in the Minneapolis area as Hy-Vee employees have spent several days working with local organizations to provide meals, snacks and water to those in neighborhoods impacted by looting throughout the metro area. Hy-Vee employees have also assisted with neighborhood cleanup efforts in the Twin Cities.
“There are times when actions speak volumes and when actions can help to create real, long-lasting change — and for us, this is one of those times,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president in Hy-Vee's release. “Hy-Vee was founded on a guiding set of principles we call our 15 fundamentals. Four of those fundamentals —fairness, caring, respect and dignity— deeply pertain to the current situation our country is facing today."
Hy-Vee’s donation will be funded through the company’s philanthropic One Step program. Since its inception, the One Step Program has given nearly $1 million dollars to do such things as build 86 wells in poverty-stricken communities around the world in need of clean drinking water; donate $1.18 million to provide 9.5 million meals for hungry people in the U.S. and overseas and funded the creation of 750 community gardens in urban and suburban areas to support education and food production.
It's also provided an additional $1 million during the COVID-19 pandemic to Feeding America-affiliated food banks throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region.
"For us, we have 269 stores in 8 states, and hundreds of communities in the Midwest, we wanted to do something that would make as direct impact in a more immediate impact,"explained Christina Gayman, director of public relations for Hy-Vee. "Some of the initiatives we have done through One Step take some time... to build wells that kind of thing."
But they wanted a quicker impact this time to meet a need.
"If we could have some volunteers on the ground in areas that need the help, work with organizations that could use those people to help them get their mission across, while kind of supporting the racial unity and equality mission of ours which is something we have internally as some of our Hy-Vee fundamentals," the company wanted to do that, Gayman said.
The company will take ideas from individual stores and work with past partners and likely new partners, Gayman said, in the endeavor.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.