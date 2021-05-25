Hy-Vee to donate more than 4,600 hams to River Bend Food Bank

Hy-Vee, Inc. will deliver 4,620 hams to the River Bend Food Bank Thursday morning.

The donation to the Quad Cities-area food bank is part of the “Ending Summer Hunger” initiative to help provide meat to food banks throughout its eight-state region.

The donation comes as food banks across the Midwest struggle to keep their shelves stocked due to continuous economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food bank, located at 4010 Kimmel Drive in Davenport, is one of five food banks where Hy-Vee is donating more than 17,300 total hams in support of hunger-relief efforts in communities served by Hy-Vee stores.

In total, the entire donation to River Bend Food Bank weighs approximately 40,400 pounds and is worth more than $100,000.

Quad-City Times​

