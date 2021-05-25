 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hy-Vee to donate more than 4,600 hams to River Bend Food Bank
0 comments
topical

Hy-Vee to donate more than 4,600 hams to River Bend Food Bank

  • 0
060718-qct-qca-foodbank-004

FILE: Volunteers run a line of grocery carts to fill them up with produce and other foods to take out to cars Wednesday at the River Bend Food Bank in Davenport. 

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

Hy-Vee, Inc. will deliver 4,620 hams to the River Bend Food Bank Thursday morning.

The donation to the Quad Cities-area food bank is part of the “Ending Summer Hunger” initiative to help provide meat to food banks throughout its eight-state region.

The donation comes as food banks across the Midwest struggle to keep their shelves stocked due to continuous economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food bank, located at 4010 Kimmel Drive in Davenport, is one of five food banks where Hy-Vee is donating more than 17,300 total hams in support of hunger-relief efforts in communities served by Hy-Vee stores.

In total, the entire donation to River Bend Food Bank weighs approximately 40,400 pounds and is worth more than $100,000.

Quad-City Times​

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fire in California river bottom forces evacuations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News