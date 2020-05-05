Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases starting Wednesday
Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases starting Wednesday

  Updated
Alma Gaul

Hy-Vee announced on Tuesday that effective Wednesday, May 6, it will limit meat purchases at all of its locations.

In the statement, officials with the company said while they have product available, due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find what they're looking for.

"We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers," according to the realease.  "At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for. Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department."

Each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations.

