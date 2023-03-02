Hy-Vee Inc. has agreed to pay a $5,374 civil penalty for violating the terms of a “Stop Sale, Use, or Removal Order” issued to the grocery chain by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding the sale and disposal a brand of disinfectant wipes that were being sold during the COVID pandemic.

Disinfectant wipes are considered a pesticide product, according to the EPA. Disinfectant wipes must be registered with the EPA.

The brand being sold was called “Outlaw Germ Justice Disinfectant Wipes” which were produced and distributed by MJB Worldwide LLC to 27 Hy-Vee stores in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Minnesota, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

MJB Worldwide claimed that the product killed bacteria and viruses, but under federal law any producer of a pesticide, including those intended to kill pathogens such as COVID-19, must register the product with the EPA.

The agency determined that MJB failed to register the disinfectant product in violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. As a result, sale of the product, including by Hy-Vee, would be unlawful.

“The registration of pesticide products with EPA is critical to protecting public health so consumers are aware of a product’s ingredients, how the product can be safely used, and how the product should be properly stored and disposed,” David Cozad, director of the Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division of EPA Region 7, said in the news release.

MJB was contacted by the EPA in November of 2020 about the unregistered pesticide product. MJB assured the EPA that it has recalled all Outlaw disinfectant products and that any future production would be done in compliance with federal law.

In January of 2021, and EPA inspector discovered “Outlaw Germ Justice” wipes available for sale at a Hy-Vee store in Overland Park, Kansas. The inspector found that the product’s label described concentrations of chemicals that could cause severe eye and skin irritation if used improperly.

The EPA issued a “Stop Sale, Use, or Removal Order” to both MJB and Hy-Vee, which prohibited the distribution of the wipes and required the companies to sequester any remaining product they had.

After the issuance of the order, the EPA said that Hy-Vee disposed of some of the product without notifying or seeking approval from the EPA.

In July 2022, MJB settled a separate enforcement case with the EPA for its production and sale of the product. MJB is no longer in business.