Hybrid ovarian cancer fundraiser is Saturday

The NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative is celebrating survivors with a hybrid event on Saturday, Nov. 14, in which participants can watch a virtual broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. with cabaret-style entertainment. KWQC's Paula Sands is the host and Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn will emcee.

Performing will be Ballet Quad Cities, classical guitarist David Cohen, pianist Ben Loeb, strings duo Amy Klutho and Bob Rosenstiel, and comedienne Leslie Mitchell.

While watching, participants can eat a boxed dinner from Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, Moline.

A $75 ticket includes 2 dinners, a virtual guest pass, and a swag bag. Dinner pickup is between 5-6 p.m. at Johnny’s.

Reservations and may be made by going to http://bit.ly/girlpartsgala2020. This includes a Lucky Card Raffle ticket, a $25 Necker’s Jewelers gift card, a surprise gift, and a chance to win a $1,000 jewelry shopping spree.