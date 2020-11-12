 Skip to main content
Hybrid ovarian cancer fundraiser is Saturday
Bodice 8

This is a bodice from a previous girlpARTsauction.ort.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative is celebrating survivors with a hybrid event on Saturday, Nov. 14, in which participants can watch a virtual broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. with cabaret-style entertainment. KWQC's Paula Sands is the host and Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn will emcee.

Performing will be Ballet Quad Cities, classical guitarist David Cohen, pianist Ben Loeb, strings duo Amy Klutho and Bob Rosenstiel, and comedienne Leslie Mitchell.

While watching, participants can eat a boxed dinner from Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, Moline.

A $75 ticket includes 2 dinners, a virtual guest pass, and a swag bag. Dinner pickup is between 5-6 p.m. at Johnny’s.

Reservations and may be made by going to http://bit.ly/girlpartsgala2020. This includes a Lucky Card Raffle ticket, a $25 Necker’s Jewelers gift card, a surprise gift, and a chance to win a $1,000 jewelry shopping spree.

In addition, an online auction is open now until 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at https://bit.ly/2020girlpARTsauction. It features 12 artistic bodices, a one-week condo in Florida, a sunset cruise on the Mississippi and a signed Johnny Lujack football. Sands narrates a video of each bodice’s “backstory” at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYfNO4A4-qF7NPzEZMlzceQ/videos

For more information, call 309-794-0009 or visit normaleah.org, or email Shari Baker at SBaker@NormaLeah.org.

